Where Is Rapper Isaiah Rashad Now? Looking Back at His Scandal In 2022, intimate videos of the rapper leaked online. By Darrell Marrow Published May 5 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite being signed to TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), rapper Isaiah Rashad has always been low-key. So when his name landed in the middle of a viral scandal in 2022, netizens were shocked.

Article continues below advertisement

The scandal involved leaked intimate videos that appeared to show the hip-hop star engaging in sexual acts. The clips spread online quickly and sparked public speculation about his sexuality. So, what happened and where is he now?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Isaiah Rashad say about his sexuality after the scandal?

According to Billboard, the scandal started in February 2022, when the videos leaked online. The footage appeared to show Isaiah in intimate encounters with men, which immediately pushed his sexuality into public conversation without his consent. Reports have not confirmed who leaked the footage, how they got it, or whether Isaiah knew the person involved.

Isaiah had not publicly discussed his sexuality before the footage spread. But instead of letting the internet control the whole story, he returned to the stage at Coachella in April 2022 and addressed the scandal. “I see all the messages and all that s--t, all the positivity,” Isaiah said, per GQ. “Y'all n----s done kept me alive these last couple months."

Article continues below advertisement

Isaiah later opened up more during a May 2022 interview with Joe Budden. He said the first few days after the leak felt “weird” and admitted he was frustrated after the footage leaked. However, Isaiah has since begun openly exploring his sexuality. “I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Isaiah said. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically, like, I’m not in full control of, when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.”

Article continues below advertisement

Isaiah also told Joe he was dealing with major family pain around the same period, including his grandfather’s death and his grandmother’s cancer diagnosis. However, he did not want to turn the leak into a legal fight right away. Instead, he focused on keeping his mind together and spending time with loved ones.

What is Isaiah Rashad doing now?

After the leak, Isaiah did not turn the situation into a nonstop press tour. He moved carefully, spoke when he was ready, and then went back to work. In early 2024, he hit the road for the 10th anniversary of Cilvia Demo. The tour started in Anaheim and included stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco.

Article continues below advertisement

He returned with IT’S BEEN AWFUL on May 1, 2026. The 16-song project runs 54 minutes and is his first album since 2021’s The House Is Burning. Isaiah kept the features list small, which makes the album feel more intimate. SZA appears on “BOY IN RED,” Dominic Fike shows up on “CAMERAS,” and Julian Sintonia is featured on “DO I LOOK HIGH?”

Article continues below advertisement

He also gave fans a peek at the sound before the release. In a 2025 interview with Vice, Isaiah said the album was inspired by Fousheé, Prince, PLUTO, and BunnaB.