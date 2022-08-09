J. Alphonse Nicholson Met His Wife Before Playing Lil Murda in ‘P-Valley’

While J. Alphonse seemingly doesn’t mind posting about his relationship with his wife on social media, the actor isn’t as open to discussing his role as a parent. However, according to his Instagram bio, he is a father and likely has a child with his wife.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” J. Alphonse wrote on Instagram under a photo of Nafeesha and his family. “Shout out to the special mothers in my life. Love you.”