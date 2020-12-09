Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on the Sold-out J Balvin Air Jordans

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin has announced yet another collaboration, this time with Air Jordan . And while the sneakers have now sold out from official retailers like Nike and Kith, many are already trying to predict their resell value.

So, how much will the J Balvin Air Jordan 1 resell for? Here are our best predictions.

J Balvin has now become the first Latino artist to collaborate on the iconic Air Jordan 1. His take on the design features a colorful tie-dye sneaker on a layered canvas, complete with Balvin's recognizable Happy Face logo replacing the Jumpman logo on the left foot, and three velcro icons on the heel.

"I was thinking about how I could have a disruptive Air Jordan 1," Balvin explained of his design. "I wanted to be the person who really dared to change the shapes and go all out. No one has touched the Air Jordan 1 like this before." When the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 "Colores Y Vibras" design released on Dec. 8, the retail price tag was set at $190, or CAD $245. As predicted, the shoes flew off the digital shelves within minutes.

The "Mi Gente" artist first debuted these sneakers on American football's biggest stage, at the halftime Super Bowl LIV performance where he performed alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira. However, fans had to wait patiently for the sneakers to arrive on the market.

"Because of the coronavirus, they closed all the factories and stuff like that," J Balvin told High Snobiety in an interview, "but it's going to happen maybe around November." Sadly, Balvin was a month early in his prediction, but the new shoe did arrive just in time for the holidays.