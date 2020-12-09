Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on the Sold-out J Balvin Air Jordans

Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on the Sold-out J Balvin Air JordansBy Pippa Raga
Updated
Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin has announced yet another collaboration, this time with Air Jordan. And while the sneakers have now sold out from official retailers like Nike and Kith, many are already trying to predict their resell value.
So, how much will the J Balvin Air Jordan 1 resell for? Here are our best predictions.
J Balvin has now become the first Latino artist to collaborate on the iconic Air Jordan 1. His take on the design features a colorful tie-dye sneaker on a layered canvas, complete with Balvin's recognizable Happy Face logo replacing the Jumpman logo on the left foot, and three velcro icons on the heel.
"I was thinking about how I could have a disruptive Air Jordan 1," Balvin explained of his design. "I wanted to be the person who really dared to change the shapes and go all out. No one has touched the Air Jordan 1 like this before."
When the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 "Colores Y Vibras" design released on Dec. 8, the retail price tag was set at $190, or CAD $245. As predicted, the shoes flew off the digital shelves within minutes.
The "Mi Gente" artist first debuted these sneakers on American football's biggest stage, at the halftime Super Bowl LIV performance where he performed alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.
However, fans had to wait patiently for the sneakers to arrive on the market.
"Because of the coronavirus, they closed all the factories and stuff like that," J Balvin told High Snobiety in an interview, "but it's going to happen maybe around November."
Sadly, Balvin was a month early in his prediction, but the new shoe did arrive just in time for the holidays.
How can you snag a pair of the J Balvin Air Jordan 1?
While the Nike x J Balvin Air Jordan 1 is officially sold out, you might be able to buy a pair on resell sites like eBay, Depop, Poshmark, and Grailed.
According to StockX market data, the resell value of the Jordan 1 Retro High J Balvins is currently between $500 and $900, with a recent sale at $570, and a high bidder offering $861 for a pair.
But High Snobiety deems these quite conservative figures, and predicts that prices might jump up to $5000, with an average sale price of $837, which means that if you're sure you want a pair, you should get them before they go that high.
In the past, the iconic Air Jordan 1 has collaborated with stars like A Tribe Called Quest, English artist Dave White, skateboarder Lance Mountain, influencer Aleali May, BMX YouTuber Nigel Sylvester, and Travis Scott, who has worked on two designs.
Like Travis Scott, J Balvin has also recently collaborated on a special meal at McDonald's earlier this year, which consisted of a Big Mac (no pickles), french fries, and an Oreo McFlurry.
If you're looking to get your hands on a pair of his vibrant Air Jordans, we recommend you run, not walk!