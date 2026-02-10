Ja Rule and Tony Yayo's Beef Has Reached New Heights The boys are fighting, and of course, 50 Cent has something to say. By Tatayana Yomary Updated Feb. 10 2026, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@tonyayo

In the world of rap music, one thing that has remained constant is beef. Whether you remember the public disses between record labels Death Row and Bad Boy, the Lil Kim and Foxy Brown rivalry, or the ongoing feud between The Queen of Rap and Cardi B, the feuds are in overdrive. That said, while most folks believe that time eventually heals all wounds, rappers continue to remind us that beef lasts forever. Case in point: The Ja Rule and Tony Yayo beef.

Now, most rap fans understand that the two-decade-long and counting beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent is one that will never be resolved. That said, some folks may be confused as to why Tony Yayo is in the mix. Here’s the 4-1-1 on why Ja Rule and Tony Yayo have beef, and why the airplane incident likely won’t be their last run-in.



Ja Rule and Tony Yayo’s beef stems from the late ‘90s, with 50 Cent at the center.

The reason for Ja Rule and Tony Yayo’s beef is pretty simple; it all goes back to loyalty. If you’ve been MIA, the “Always on Time” rapper has been at odds with 50 Cent since 1999. Per CapitalXtra, the beef started after Ja Rule was robbed for his chain by one of 50’s affiliates. After the incident, when Ja Rule ran into 50 and the affiliate in the club, he acted funny toward 50.

Interestingly enough, the 49-year-old has vehemently denied 50’s account of seeing him and the affiliate together. But while he claims the robbery did indeed happen, Ja Rule says the beef started after 50 was dissed by Murder Inc. at a music video shoot. Since then, both artists have made diss tracks toward one another, punches were thrown, and 50 was even stabbed. Not to mention, Ja Rule accused 50 of being a rat, and insults were traded about copying one another’s style.

So, you’re probably wondering how Yayo fits into the equation? Yayo has been one of 50’s closest friends and a member of G-Unit for years. And since loyalty among friends is standard practice for the crew, Yayo inherited 50’s beef. Not to mention, Ja Rule has made disrespectful statements about 50 and the G-Unit camp, so it’s easy for Yayo not to be fond of Ja Rule.

Ja Rule and Tony Yayo had a run-in on a Delta airplane during Super Bowl weekend.

Ladies and gentlemen, the girls, gays, and theys, the boys are fighting! Per Hot97, Yayo and Ja Rule had a run-in on a Delta Airlines flight over Super Bowl weekend. The outlet shares that Yayo and fellow G-Unit member Uncle Murda were seated on the flight when Ja Rule boarded. Coincidentally, Murda was recording content for a series that just so happened to capture everything that happened next.

Things got awkward at 30,000 feet 😳✈️ New footage shows Ja Rule and Tony Yayo in a mid-flight moment after a pillow allegedly got launched across the cabin. Imagine booking a peaceful flight and ending up front row to rap history tension 😂 Was this just jokes that went left or… pic.twitter.com/QH0JosBAkK — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) February 10, 2026

Ja Rule recognized the duo, immediately stood up, and started firing off insults. The “Put It on Me” rapper even went as far as throwing a pillow in their direction. While most folks understand the severity of ending up on the government’s no-fly list, clearly Ja Rule didn’t care.

After the pillow was thrown, Yayo responded as he and Ja Rule continued back and forth with profanities. Luckily, the incident remained a verbal confrontation. However, the flight attendants recognized the potential for escalation and immediately intervened. All three parties were escorted off the aircraft. Luckily, no one was detained or arrested. A video shared by The Shade Room later shows that Ja Rule was not allowed to re-board the plane, with Murda and Yayo laughing at the situation.

Of course, once the melee went viral, 50, being the troll we know and love, had a few comments to make. He wasted no time mocking Ja Rule, saying that the only reason he reacted the way he did was that he was outnumbered. Ja Rule also took to social media to respond, doubling down on his actions and calling all parties “soft.”