Jack Osbourne's Family Has Grown Again Just Months After Losing His Dad You might be surprised to learn how many kids Jack Osbourne has. By Ivy Griffith Published March 12 2026, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @jackosbourne

When you think of the Osbourne family, you probably think Ozzy Osbourne. The rock legend and so-called "Prince of Darkness" was a titan in the industry and created a legacy that will far outlive him after he passed in 2025. But he also created a family with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and welcomed two kids: Kelly and Jack Osbourne. Fans got to know the whole wacky family when they starred in a reality series called The Osbournes.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly and her mom are often seen together at public events, but Jack has forged his own path, which has included creating his own surprisingly large family. Here's what we know about Jack Osbourne's kids.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne has more kids than you probably realized.

Jack's dad may have been the Black Sabbath frontman and a legend in the world of rock, but Jack himself has followed a slightly different path. When fans first met him, he was a teenager with a penchant for partying. These days, he's a media personality and family man.

And, you might be surprised to learn, he's a father of five. Jack shares his three oldest children with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, whom he divorced in 2019. Their three children are Pearl (13), Andy (10), and Minnie (8) (via People).

Article continues below advertisement

His younger two children are shared with his current wife, Aree Gearheart. They welcomed their oldest daughter, Maple, in 2019. And in March 2026, they announced the arrival of their second daughter. And, as it turns out, her name is pretty special.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack and his wife welcomed a new baby in March 2026, months after his dad died.

Jack and Aree's youngest daughter is named after his late father, Ozzy. On Instagram, he shared that they named the 7 lb. baby girl Ozzy Matilda. Unsurprisingly, fans lost their minds.

The sweet ode to the late Ozzy Osbourne didn't go unnoticed. One fan wrote, "Yay, we have another Ozzy Osbourne! The world is right again." Another imitated what it would have been like for Ozzy to learn about his namesake, writing, "Ozzy: shaaaaarooooon, What the h*ll? My new granddaughter has the same name as me!!!!" One fan noted that Ozzy "held" baby Ozzy before "sending her to her family."

Article continues below advertisement

But another comment had everyone wiping away tears. The user wrote, "Hey Jack! My wife Jackie gave birth to our beautiful boy on 03/06/26. His name is Victor Ozzy Moreno. Your dad has inspired me that so much to be a good person even at their lowest. Your relationship with you dad motivates me everyday to become the the world's greatest dad for my son." They added, "Also I have a pic of my son while wearing a diary of the madman shirt I'm sure your dad would of thought that was bloody mad but in a good way."