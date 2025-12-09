Kelly Osbourne Stuns Fans With New Facial Changes — “Whatever You Are Doing, Stop” 'The Osbournes' alum's fans also pointed out that she looks unnaturally thin. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 9 2025, 5:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kels_carbs

Throughout her career, Kelly Osbourne has switched up her look several times. Those who have followed her since the early aughts know she’s not afraid to change her hair color and has been photographed rocking almost any hue you can think of. Additionally, Kelly is candid about her weight-loss journey and about elevating her style as she’s matured under a microscope.

The singer and reality star’s ability to change up her look is typically something she’s admired for. However, after seeing her recent look in December 2025, some fans were awed, but not in a good way. Here’s what to know.

Source: Mega

Kelly Osbourne raised concerns about her new face following a public appearance.

On Dec. 7, 2025, author Michela Carbosiero posted a snippet of Kelly reading Michela’s children’s book, The Dog With No Fur. The two snuggled together, a dog nearby, as Kelly dramatically read the story. In the video, Kelly had blonde, big hair with large curls and an all-black outfit. Her face also appeared to be slimmer than usual as she looked down to read the book.

Underneath Michela’s post, several concerned fans spoke out about Kelly’s perceived facial changes. Some said she looked older than usual, with many comparing her to her mother, Sharon Osbourne. “Omg I thought it was Sharon,” one Instagram user admitted. “Oh, Kelly. Please, whatever you are doing, stop,” another said. “Please stop.” “Wow, she looks like a 90-year-old,” a third commenter wrote.

Fans also felt Kelly Osbourne had become too skinny.

After seeing her post, some users also expressed their concerns regarding Kelly’s weight, or, in this case, lack thereof. In addition to some viewers of Michela’s video thinking the Fashion Police alum looked older than she was, others pointed out her weight-loss transformation. To many, Kelly appeared slimmer than usual, prompting some fans and celebrities to wonder if she was using Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

“Omg, please put the weight back on!” Claudia Jordan wrote. “What in the GLP-1 is going on?” another asked. “Please stop losing weight, hon!!” a third user begged. “Your face is looking so thin. Praying for you.”