Taylor Swift Threatens Lawsuit Against Jack Sweeney for Tracking Her Private Jet By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 7 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Celebrities and personal lives don't always go hand in hand. No matter how close some famous people may play to the chest, people are likely to uncover so many facts and details about their lives that it becomes nearly impossible for them to maintain any form of privacy. We may be encouraged to leave celebrities in peace if we happen to catch a glimpse of them in public, but folks will always find a way to discover some of the skeletons in celebrities' closets.

The same holds even for someone as immensely popular as Taylor Swift. As one of the most popular, successful, and influential musicians of all time, Taylor is one of the most iconic women of the 21st century. With a position like that, she has garnered plenty of attention, good and bad. In 2023, she threatened legal action against college student Jack Sweeney who had been tracking the flight path of her private jet for some time.

Source: Twitter/@Jxck_Sweeney

Jack Sweeney has been tracking private jets for years, including Taylor Swift's.

You may not have heard about Jack before, but some of the most powerful and controversial people in the world have. As of this writing, he's a junior student at the University of Central Florida who specializes in software engineering. However, he raised some flags when he told Bloomberg Wealth in 2022 that he was building a company that would monitor the flight activity of billionaires with private jets.

By then, Jack had already established the means to do so. He developed his own Twitter bots meant to track the locations of private jets that belong to prominent celebrities as they traveled. He even began posting some of the information publicly. In 2020, he created a Twitter account called "Elon Musk's Jet" which kept tabs on the controversial Twitter owner's jet. In 2022, Sweeney tweeted about the locations of jets belonging to Russian oligarchs amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Among his targets and the legal threats he has incurred over the years, Jack received a cease and desist letter from Taylor's legal team after discovering that he had been tracking her private jet. As reported by The Washington Post, the letter demanded that Jack put a stop to his "stalking and harassing behavior." It also alleged that his tracking had caused "irreparable harm" to Taylor and her loved ones. However, Jack has since refuted their statements.

also her team clearly knows that they have no legal basis of trying to ban publicly available information, which is why they chose to mention random quotes from cupcakes on social media instead of any of the alleged laws jack sweeney broke in their cease & desist letter 💀 https://t.co/c1ccZrMp97 pic.twitter.com/zDGbnBdWXB — sakura 💞 (@honestreneefan) February 7, 2024

Jack claims that his systems only use public data to approximate her travel path. He even retorted with the idea that the usage of her private jet over the years has had a severe impact on climate change.