Jackie Goldschneider on Plastic Surgery Rumors: “I’ve Never Touched My Face”

Joan Rivers once said that money can’t buy you happiness, but it can pay for plastic surgery. Over the years, this saying has proven to be true for several reality stars — including, but not limited to, the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jennifer Aydin recently found herself in the spotlight after a rhinoplasty gone wrong. Since then, she’s been candid about the cosmetic work she’s had done. Now, her RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider is on the chopping block.