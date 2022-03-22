Jackie Goldschneider on Plastic Surgery Rumors: “I’ve Never Touched My Face”By Pretty Honore
Joan Rivers once said that money can’t buy you happiness, but it can pay for plastic surgery. Over the years, this saying has proven to be true for several reality stars — including, but not limited to, the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Jennifer Aydin recently found herself in the spotlight after a rhinoplasty gone wrong. Since then, she’s been candid about the cosmetic work she’s had done. Now, her RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider is on the chopping block.
It’s not unusual for the Real Housewives to debut a new look at the start of each season, but viewers noted Jackie’s face is beginning to look less familiar. Amid speculations that Jackie had cosmetic surgery, she set the record straight.
‘RHONJ’ star Jackie Goldschneider addressed plastic surgery rumors.
In a March 2022 interview with In Touch, Jackie confirmed that she had a “mommy makeover” after she welcomed two sets of twins with her husband, Evan Goldschneider.
The trendy cosmetic surgeries usually include breast augmentation, liposuction, and labiaplasty, and can cost upwards of $10,000. But aside from her postpartum procedure, she insisted, “the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had is on my body.”
Jackie said that her newfound look wasn’t the result of a cosmetic procedure — but rather, was thanks to her new hair extensions and contouring skills.
Jackie Goldschneider started having non-invasive cosmetic procedures after Season 9 of ‘RHONJ.’
Though she denied rumors that she has had work done on her face, Jackie did admit to getting non-invasive treatments like Botox injections and lip fillers.
“So I injected my lips a little bit. OK. And I get Botox, but I have never done anything else to my face,” Jackie shared. “My nose is my nose. My eyebrows are my eyebrows. I’ve never had a facelift, I don’t do anything.”
According to, Jackie, she was filler-free until Season 9 of RHONJ, when she faced scrutiny from viewers about her “paper-cut” lips.
"And it got inside my head, and as soon as filming for Season 9 was over, I went and I got lips,” she told TooFab in 2019. “I mean, I never even thought about it before; I always thought I had nice lips! But I got lips, and I'm actually really happy. They do look much better."
Jackie argued that although her face is usually off-limits, there is one last cosmetic surgery that she would consider. “I think I would love, I, I don’t think I would do anything, but I would love a little bit of a point to your chin,” she revealed.
This isn’t the first time Jackie’s health history has come up in Season 12. In a February episode of RHONJ, she checked into treatment for an eating disorder.
You can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.