SBTV Founder and Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards Has Passed Away Aged 31

The founder of iconic music platform SBTV has passed away at 31 years old on Feb. 20, 2022.

Jamal Edwards launched his first creative venture at age 15, filming music videos with a handy-cam his mother had bought him for Christmas. SBTV kicked off in no time, launching the career of Jessie J, Ed Sheeran, Skepta, and many others. SBTV soon paved the way for bigger things to come, allowing Jamal to cement himself as a visionary entrepreneur. Fans across the globe are heartbroken and wondering about his cause of death.