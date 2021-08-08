Jessie J Backtracks on “Bang Bang” Origin Story After Nicki Minaj Calls Her Out

The drama between Nicki Minaj and Jessie J has brought their 2014 collaboration back with a bang. Or, should we say, back with a "Bang Bang."

Yes, Nicki and Jessie had conflicting recollections about how the 2014 track “Bang Bang” — a No. 2 single from Jessie’s album “Sweet Talker” and a song that also featured the vocal stylings of Ariana Grande — came to be.