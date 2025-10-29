Masika Kalysha’s Estranged Husband Jamar Champ Was in a Fatal Car Accident Jamar was hit head-on by a car driving the wrong way. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 29 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@achampacademy

Sadly, Love & Hip-Hop star Masika Kalysha's estranged husband, Jamar Champ, has died in a car accident. The accident happened on Oct. 28 in Texas, and happened while Jamar was driving a Tesla Cybertruck. Following the news of his death, many naturally wanted to learn more about what happened to Jamar.

Article continues below advertisement

While details of the crash are still being reported, and there are some things we don't know yet, Jamar's death is a tragedy that will affect Masika and her family deeply. Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Jamar Champ in a car accident?

The crash occurred slightly after 12 a.m. on Oct. 28, according to a statement released by the Houston Police Department. According to the statement, a silver BMW was heading west in eastbound lanes on 6600 Katy Freeway (West Interstate Highway 10) when it struck a silver Cybertruck head-on. The BMW caught on fire, and the Cybertruck collided with a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The Cybertruck driver, who was later identified as Champ, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and then pronounced dead. The driver of the BMW was also killed, but their name has not been released by officials yet. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, and it's unclear why the BMW driver was driving the wrong way on the highway. An autopsy will be performed to "determine if impairment played a role" in the accident, police told KHOU.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of Jamar's death, Masika seemed to allude to the incident in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "God woke me up at 2:00 a.m. … I couldn’t sleep," she wrote. "I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ, I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids, please." In a separate video on Instagram, Masika asked the press not to share details about Jamar's death.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just ask, respectfully, that you guys refrain from posting information until I do. Because word spreads fast to children and although my kids aren't on social media, a lot of their friends are, and a lot of, all their parents are," she said in the video. "And I don't want my kids to find out at school before I can tell them."

Masika and Jamar were married in 2021 and share a. 3-year-old daughter, Amari. "I am in shambles please respect my family and my children at this time," she added in the video. Masika first announced that she and Jamar had separated in a December 2023 video in which she revealed that the two of them had been separated for all of that year.