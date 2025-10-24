'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Karlie Redd's Burglary Case Dismissed "I was unfairly targeted by false statements made by my ex-husband." By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 24 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

The star of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and serial entrepreneur Karlie Redd saw the burglary charges against her dropped on Oct. 22, 2025. Her attorney, Steve Sadow, posted the DeKalb County order stating the state “is unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.” He called the case “bogus” and triumphantly announced its dismissal.

Article continues below advertisement

The initial arrest came in April 2025 after authorities accused Karlie, legal name Karlie Lewis, of entering the home of her estranged husband, Teleau “T Davinci” Belton, without permission. Prosecutors initially alleged she took items, including a birth certificate, a watch, and a card. She turned herself in and bonded out the same day.

Article continues below advertisement

The burglary charges against Karlie Redd were officially dismissed.

On Oct. 22, 2025, Sadow posted the signed order from Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson and a DeKalb assistant district attorney stating: “It is hereby considered, ordered, and adjudged that the above-styled case be Nolle Prossed … While probable cause exists, the State is unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.” The use of a nolle prosequi is rare in high-profile cases and signals the end of criminal prosecution.

Sadow, known for representing former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, took to X to say: “The bogus case against my client, Karlie Redd (Lewis) … has been dismissed!” He credited his legal team and Karlie's resilience throughout the process.

Article continues below advertisement

The bogus case against my client, Karlie Redd (Lewis), one of the stars of the show, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, has been dismissed! pic.twitter.com/r2yWXrM7Rq — Steve Sadow (@stevesadow) October 22, 2025 Source: X

Karlie issued her own statement: “I want to clearly state that I was never guilty of the allegations made against me. These claims were completely untrue, and I was unfairly targeted by false statements made by my ex-husband. The dismissal of all charges confirms the truth. I am thankful for my legal team, my family, my supporters … My focus now is on continuing my work, advocating for survivors, and moving forward with strength and grace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Redd's arrest occurred amid a messy divorce and burglary allegation.

In January 2025, the alleged burglary occurred. Court documents cited a rear-door entry and surveillance footage showing Redd allegedly inside the home. She was charged in DeKalb County in April with a $15,000 bond and a no-contact order issued between her and her estranged husband. At the time, Sadow pointed out Belton had been previously charged with family-violence battery against Karlie in Fulton County.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

The dismissal follows a tumultuous separation for Karlie, support payments were ordered, and her arrest became a public story beyond her reality-TV persona. With the criminal matter resolved, Karlie's focus shifts back to her business ventures, including a new restaurant in downtown Atlanta and her nonprofit advocacy.

What happens now for Karlie Redd’s civil matters?

With the criminal case closed, attention turns to civil and divorce filings. The dismissal means the burglary charge will not be reflected in her criminal record, but the divorce proceedings and any related financial or property issues remain active. Courts will continue to address spousal support, asset division, and any lingering legal constraints.