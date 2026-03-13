Atlanta Falcons Defensive End James Pearce Jr. Is Facing Multiple Felony Charges Pearce was involved in an incident with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA forward Rickea Jackson. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 13 2026, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: ABC News

It appears that Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr.’s NFL future may be at risk. Pearce Jr., who played college ball for the Tennessee Volunteers for three seasons, was drafted in the first round as the 26th pick by the Falcons. His first season proved successful after he earned his first sack in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Although Pearce Jr. showed a lot of promise to the Falcons organization, his personal life may be the reason why his dreams will be stunted. And word on the street is that he was involved in a domestic violence incident with his now ex-girlfriend, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. So what are James Pearce Jr.’s charges? Here’s what we know.

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What are James Pearce Jr.’s charges?

According to ESPN, the 22-year-old has been charged “with three felonies: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.” Additionally, Pearce Jr. was charged with a misdemeanor of aggravated stalking that was initially a felony, and he has an aggravated battery of a police officer charge dropped.

The outlet shares that Pearce Jr. landed in legal trouble due to doing the unthinkable —allegedly chasing Rickea in a car and colliding his vehicle with hers as she attempted to reach the Doral Police Station in Florida. Even worse, once confronted by police officers, he gave chase in a vehicle, leading him to crash at an intersection.

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Officers were finally able to get him into custody after he attempted to leave the crash site on foot. He was released on Feb. 8, 2026, after spending a night in county jail and paying a $20,500 bond.

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Interestingly, Pearce Jr.’s attorney reached out to the outlet to say that he "maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story." This statement was the initial statement they provided to the outlet once the news broke.

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Rickea Jackson has filed an order of protection against James Pearce Jr.

Thankfully, Rickea was not physically harmed in the incident. However, her mental health is what many fans are worried about. The outlet shares that Rickea filed a protective order on Feb. 9, 2026, against the defensive end. In the petition, Rickea expressed that if the court failed to intervene, “James will kill me,” along with saying that she’s “in fear of her life.”

Per ESPN, Rickea also revealed in the court filing that Pearce Jr. threatened to “kill, harm, or injure her and place a bag over her head.” She also wrote that the Falcons star “verbally and physically abused [her] on more than one occasion.”

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At this time, Pearce Jr. has been ordered not to have any contact with Rickea and must not come within 500 yards of her residence or place of employment. Additionally, he must also stay at least 100 feet away from her car. While the court granted her initial request temporarily, a final decision will be made at a court hearing on April 21, 2026.