Matt Ryan Left CBS to Take on a Major Front Office Role With the Falcons The Falcons called, and Matt Ryan answered. His CBS exit came with keys to football operations in Atlanta. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 12 2026, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ryan_matt02

Matt Ryan didn’t leave CBS because of drama, a contract fight, or some messy behind-the-scenes breakup, but that hasn’t stopped internet chatter. Matt’s stint at CBS was his “second act” after stepping away from the field.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Atlanta Falcons, Matt spent three years at the network as both a game and studio analyst. In 2023, he worked game broadcasts alongside Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and A.J. Ross. He later moved into the studio as an analyst on THE NFL TODAY with James Brown, Bill Cowher, and Nate Burleson. Now, Ryan holds an even bigger role. He oversees football operations for an entire franchise.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Matt Ryan leave CBS?

Matt left CBS because the Atlanta Falcons offered him a massive new job — one that pretty much demands his full attention. On Jan. 10, the Falcons named their longtime franchise quarterback the team’s new President of Football, a newly created role that puts him in charge of the football operation and the team’s next big hires.

“While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I've always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home,” Matt said in a statement. “I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity. I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I'm beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

Article continues below advertisement

Team owner Arthur Blank praised Matt’s leadership and football IQ, framing the hire as a bet on Matt’s mind as much as his résumé. Arthur said Matt’s attention to detail and deep knowledge of the game helped make him the most successful player in franchise history.

Matt made his final CBS appearance that Sunday, then shifted his focus fully to Atlanta. In his new role, he runs the Falcons’ football side and reports directly to Blank. He oversees all football operations, and both the next general manager and head coach will report to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Matt Ryan has an impressive career.

Before stepping into the executive suite, Matt built one of the most durable quarterback careers of his era. Atlanta drafted him No. 3 overall in 2008, per Reuters. He spent 14 seasons as the face of the franchise, starting 234 games from 2008 to 2021 and missing only three games during that stretch. He later played one season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.