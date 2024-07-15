Home > Entertainment 'Hill Street Blues' Actor James Sikking Has Died at 90 — What Was His Cause of Death? "His talent, integrity and imagination intrigued and delighted audiences." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 15 2024, Published 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Actor James Barrie Sikking, who portrayed TV-dad Dr. David Howser in Doogie Howser, M.D., as well as Lieutenant Howard Hunter on Hill Street Blues, has died at the age of 90. Fans have taken to social media to share their favorite memories of the actor, citing a plethora of roles and guest spots. "I will always remember him as Lt. Hunter in Hill Street Blues, a series that gave me great enjoyment in the 1980s," one person wrote on X.

Another said, "Our family first met James Sikking at an ABC meeting in 1990 while he was starring in Doogie Howser, M.D. ... We later had the pleasure of hosting him during a visit to Iowa. A favorite of producer Steven Bochco, James was a talented actor … and lovely man." What was James's cause of death?

What was James Sikking's cause of death?

According to a statement from James Sikking's publicist, Cynthia Snyder, James died at his Los Angeles home due to complications from dementia. James was reportedly surrounded by family in his final moments.

Cynthia told Deadline, "Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse. His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage ... His talent, integrity and imagination intrigued and delighted audiences."

James was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 5, 1934, to parents Andy and Sue Sikking. Cynthia told Deadline that James was named after Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie: "It seemed a perfect choice. There is a bit of Peter Pan in James … his sense of imagination appeared whether playing roles on stage or screen."

