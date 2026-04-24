Jamie Ding Has Earned Almost $1 Million on 'Jeopardy!,' but How Will He Spend It? Jamie Ding's obsession with orange is part of his earnings plans. By Joseph Allen Published April 24 2026, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Every time someone runs off a massive streak on Jeopardy!, you begin to realize that you can win a lot of money on the game show if you're particularly good at it. Jamie Ding has now earned more than $800,000 on the show after winning 30 games of Jeopardy! in a row (so far).

Article continues below advertisement

Although Jamie is still a good way away from breaking all-time Jeopardy! records, his success has already been recorded in the annals of the show's history, and some people are wondering what he plans to do with all that money. Here's what we know.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

What are Jamie Ding's plans for his 'Jeopardy!' earnings?

In an interview with People, Jamie, who is originally from New Jersey, explained that he wanted to contribute some of the money to charity. “There are some causes I would like to support,” he explained. “Some organizations could really use the money because the federal government is making so many cuts and things are getting so expensive, and it’s a tough time out there for so many people.”

Jamie works at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency and considers himself a bureaucrat, which means that he also knows a lot about how the government interacts with regular people. “I haven’t committed to anything definitive yet, but it’s tough out there for immigrants. I’ve always wanted to be doing good things for others, and now I’ll have significantly more power to do that,” he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie himself is an immigrant. He was born in Australia, grew up in China, and then moved to the U.S. Jamie also said that he's excited to be making history at Jeopardy!, which he describes as an "American institution." “Jeopardy! really is an institution, and America’s turning 250 years old, and the federal government is going after immigrants in a way unlike anything that we’ve seen in the recent past,” he said. “So I hope that immigrants can be seen in a positive light, too.”

Ken is here for the next generation of Jeopardy! super-champs 😎💙 pic.twitter.com/RE94VH7GnR — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 18, 2026 Source: X/@Jeopardy

Article continues below advertisement

For all of his virtue, though, Jamie did acknowledge that he would also spend some of the money on himself. “I’d like to buy more orange things! Like maybe a fancy orange watch,” he said. Orange is Jamie's favorite color, and he has worn something orange on every episode of Jeopardy! thus far. “But ironically, even though I work for a housing agency, I’m not sure if I want to buy a house. There’s a lot of work that goes into that!”