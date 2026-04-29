Jamie Ding's Reaction After Shocking 'Jeopardy!' Exit: "I’m Both Upset And Pleased" After a massive run on 'Jeopardy!,' Jamie Ding is opening up about how he really feels following his exit. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 29 2026, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@GMA

A long streak on Jeopardy! can turn any contestant into a fan favorite. So, when Jamie Ding’s run came to an end … Viewers were left processing the end of his winning streak right along with him.

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Fortunately, fans aren’t finding themselves left in the dark regarding how Jamie feels following the end of his 31-game streak. In fact, Jamie Ding’s reaction to his exit from Jeopardy! paints a pretty clear picture of how he’s feeling. Turns out, he’s overwhelmed with a pretty conflicting mix of emotions. How did he feel? What did he say? Keep reading as we unpack his reaction.

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Jamie Ding’s reaction to his exit from ‘Jeopardy!’ after a 31 game streak speaks volumes.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jamie’s time on Jeopardy! came to an end after an impressive 31-game winning streak that brought in $882,605. This placed him among some of the other top competitors on the show. Jamie’s final game was a bit unusual, too. It wasn’t a close finish or a last-minute shocker. It was a complete runaway. His opponent, Greg Shahade, secured the win long before they made it to Final Jeopardy.

Speaking to People Magazine, Jamie acknowledged how “unusual” the way his last game played out was. He, however, also thought it was kind of cool because “I feel like it's the first time that ever happened. It almost makes me feel better … Because there wasn’t really one clue or whatever that everything hinged on.”

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The way his final game played out gave Jamie a unique opportunity to leave his mark on the game. So, instead of answering the final clue … He decided to seize an opportunity to say goodbye to the views at home. “TTFN,” he penned in response to the final clue, saying “ta-ta for now” as a farewell message to the viewers at home.

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“It being a runaway means that I got to write a goodbye message instead of nothing at all,” he explained to People Magazine. “I wouldn’t have done that if there had even been a chance of me coming out with the victory.”

Jamie Ding reflects on his historic 31-game "Jeopardy!" run, which came to an end last night. His streak landed him in the top five longest games on the series.



Watch a new episode of "Jeopardy!" tonight. Check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/iH83X2Nbpv — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 28, 2026

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Jamie was both upset and grateful for his time on the show.

When it comes to how he actually feels about the loss, Jamie didn’t try to simplify it. “Part of me is not OK,” he admitted to People Magazine, before adding that there was another side to it. “But on the other hand, it could have ended much earlier than it did.”

I am very disappointed to see Jamie Ding's epic run on Jeopardy come to an end



He was so close to winning $1 Million. It was always enjoyable to watch him. He made me want to tune in and watch. He was likeable and had a good wholesome personality



People talk about history, but… pic.twitter.com/cVXiRtMZPx — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 29, 2026

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That perspective comes from recognizing just how competitive his run really was. “There were several people who were really strong and played well,” he said, noting that a few small differences could have ended his streak weeks earlier.