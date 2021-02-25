Jane Bruce Makes Her Second 'SVU' Appearance

Asked by Seth Meyers on Feb. 24 how he manages to still enjoy doing Law & Order: Special Victims Unit after decades of first taking on the role of Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Ice-T said, "Because the work environment is so fun. And then we get guests, we have stars that come in every day, so it's an interesting job, it's not boring at all."

We at Distractify know just how special SVU guests can be, and have even been keeping a running count of our favorite cameo performances on each season of the long-running crime procedural.

Feb. 25 is set to welcome guest star Jane Bruce for Season 22's "The Only Way Out Is Through," and we were excited to learn this will actually mark Jane's second appearance on SVU.

So, who exactly is Jane Bruce and where have you seen her before? Keep reading.