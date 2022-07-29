Janelle James Stars in 'Abbott Elementary' –– Is She Married With Kids?

The first season of Abbott Elementary seems to be a smash hit with a coveted 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Like The Office before it, the series is a mockumentary depicting the lives of the faculty at the titular underfunded Philadelphia school.

Actress Janelle James portrays principal Ava Coleman on the ABC series. Is she married to anyone in real life? Does she have any kids of her own? Here is what fans should know.