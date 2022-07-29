Janelle James Stars in 'Abbott Elementary' –– Is She Married With Kids?
The first season of Abbott Elementary seems to be a smash hit with a coveted 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Like The Office before it, the series is a mockumentary depicting the lives of the faculty at the titular underfunded Philadelphia school.
Actress Janelle James portrays principal Ava Coleman on the ABC series. Is she married to anyone in real life? Does she have any kids of her own? Here is what fans should know.
Is Janelle James married to anyone in real life?
As of now, it doesn’t appear that Janelle is married. A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals that she's quite proud of her career as an actress and comedian, but she doesn’t reveal any photos with a special someone she might be romantically linked to.
For the most part, she posts promotional content for the projects she’s involved with including Abbott Elementary and The Final Straw.
There is no record of Janelle's past romances or flings, so it's safe to assume she probably prefers to keep her private life as private as possible. Whether or not she decides to reveal her marital status is ultimately up to her.
Does Janelle James have any kids?
One thing fans know about Janelle for sure is that she has one son. In 2020, she dedicates an entire bit to her then-13-year-old during a stand-up comedy show for Netflix. Anyone who cares to see pictures of Janelle with her son is out of luck though.
She hasn’t posted anything of that nature on social media.
Here’s what Janelle James has said about her busy work schedule.
Starring in like Abbott Elementary as well as hosting the game show, The Final Straw, Janelle has done her best to keep her busy schedule in check.
She spoke about her career with Hollywood Life saying, “People go home with either a lot of money or not as much as they thought they’d get. And then there’s me being hilarious off to the side. So I mean, that’s number one. It’s me."
She talked about her hosting position on The Final Straw, telling Hollywood Life, “I really tried to get as much of me in there as I could. That was one of the things that drew me to the project. They were like, 'We want you to do your thing.' Although I do slip into the game show host speak. You can’t help it. It is what it is. 'We’ll be right back.' That’s my favorite."
Between hosting an game show and starring in a successful sitcom, Janelle obviously has a lot going for her, regardless of her marital status in 2022.
Season 2 of Abbot Elementary will premiere on Sept. 21 on ABC.