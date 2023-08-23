Home > Viral News > Influencers Word on the Street Is That Jania Meshell and Dejounte Murray Are Married — Is It True? Jania Meshell and Dejounte Murray have been in a relationship for years, and rumors of marriage have hit social media. Let's look at their timeline. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 23 2023, Published 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@janiameshell

Another day, another marriage rumor to decode. If you make it a point to stay abreast of relationship gossip, you’ve probably heard that Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Dejounte Murray and his longtime girlfriend and influencer Jania Meshell have jumped the broom. The rumors have been in overdrive since March 2023.

Of course, you have to take rumors about relationship developments with a grain of salt since people love to spread false information. On the flip side, some celebs are guilty of allowing their tea to be spilled and prefer to remain silent about rumors. So, the jury is still out on this one. However, since folks are taking a deeper look at Dejounte and Jania’s coupledom, it’s only right we share a timeline of their romance. Here’s the full scoop.

Dejounte Murray and Jania Meshell started dating in 2020.

If the name Jania Meshell sounds familiar, it’s because she is the ex-girlfriend and mother of one of rapper NBA Youngboy’s children. However, she has since graduated from NBA the rapper to a young NBA player. The pair went public with their coupledom in 2020. According to GH Gossip, the pair met sometime in 2019 before officially dating in 2020. Dejounte and Jania split in 2020 before reconciling in 2022.

Jania sealed the deal of their reconciliation by re-tattooing Dejounte’s name on her body.

A May 2022 post published by gossip blog It's On Site revealed that Jania decided to tattoo Dejounte’s name on her body so he knows her feelings are real — shout out to Drake’s “Free Spirit.”

The outlet shared that she got the tattoo of Dejounte’s name on her upper arm, which was seen in a photo the couple took while on vacation together. The original tattoo of his name that she had was located around her collarbone.

Jania revealed in January 2023 that she and Dejounte were expecting.

In a Jan. 3. 2023 Instagram post, Jania shared a black and white photo of herself and her cute baby bump. In the photo, Jania is holding her bust with one hand and using the other to cradle her stomach.

“We’re patiently waiting for our little Princess Murray. April 2023,” the influencer captioned the post while also tagging the NBA player in the photo carousel.

Dejounte and Jania sparked wedding rumors in March 2023.

Dejounte and Jania posed for couples photos wearing wedding-esque garb that left social media users convinced that they were preparing to get married. In the photos, Dejounte donned a white suit jacket, a button-down shirt, a black bow tie, and slacks. Jania sported a white figure-hugging gown.

“Somebody wake me up. I still feel like I’m dreaming! @dejountemurray, thank you for making this pregnancy so stress-free and understanding that sometimes I have mood swings! I love you. I’m so excited to meet our little girl,” Jania captioned the post.

Dejounte also shared the photos on his respective Instagram page. Some folks believe that the couple was simply sharing their pregnancy photo shoot. On the other hand, some were convinced that the pair were teasing the fact that they had tied the knot.

“If this is a proposal and maternity shoot, IT’S GIVING,” one person said. The couple went on to share photos from their baby shower with their children from previous relationships — Dejounte has a daughter named Riley — and photos of the gorgeous decor.

Dejounte and Jania welcome their baby girl in April 2023.

So precious! In an April 13, 2023, Instagram post, Jania shared that the couple welcomed their baby girl, Icelynn Mercedes Murray into the world on April 9. “Shoutout to you and the pain you went through, but you know I was right here the whole way and forever. Our princess is here and I can’t stop smiling,” Dejounte said in the comment section.