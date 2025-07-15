What Is Tennis Star Jannik Sinner’s Net Worth? Inside His Lucrative Career Born and raised in Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy, Jannik SInner began his professional tennis career in 2018. By Danielle Jennings Updated July 15 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Wimbledon 2025 is still keeping fans on the edge of their seats and one of the highlights so far has been the victory of Italy’s Jannik Sinner. However, now that he has notched a win in one of the world’s premiere tennis tournaments, fans want to know all about his net worth. Let’s take a look.

Born and raised in Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy, Jannik began his professional tennis career in 2018 despite having a relatively rocky showing as a junior athlete.

What is Jannik Sinner’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jannik Sinner is worth an estimated $35 million, with the bulk of his fortune from his highly lucrative tennis career and wins, including Wimbledon 2025. Per the outlet, between Oct. 4 and Nov. 18, 2024, Jannick won 13 consecutive tournaments. Those tennis victories earned him a total of $12 million in prize money and brought his 2024 earnings to $17 million. After winning the 2025 Australian Open and the $2.2 million prize money that came with it, Jannik's career earnings rose to over $40 million.

Jannik Sinner Tennis player Net worth: $35 million Jannik Sinner is an Italian tennis player. Birth date: Aug. 16, 2001 Birthplace: Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy Birth name: Jannik Sinner Father: Hanspeter Sinner, chef Mother: Siglinde Sinner, waitress Marriages: None Children: None

Who did Jannik beat at Wimbledon 2025?

On Sunday, July 13, Jannik successfully defeated two-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz to win his very first Wimbledon title. The win is the complete opposite of what happened between the two tennis stars at the French Open in June. Jannik’s win also makes him the first Italian player in history to win a Wimbledon singles final match. The tennis star also won the U.S. Open in 2024 and defended his Australian Open title back in January.

What did Jannik say about winning Wimbledon?

During the ceremony to celebrate his historic win, Jannik reflected on his journey to get there. "I had a very tough loss in Paris. But at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter how you win or you lose the important tournaments. You just have to understand what you did wrong,” he said, per ESPN. “Trying to work on that — that's exactly what we did,” Jannik continued. “We tried to accept the loss and then just kept working. And this is, for sure, why I'm holding this trophy here."

"Today was important not just because it was a Grand Slam final, not just because it was Wimbledon, and not just because Carlos had won the last five matches against him," Darren Cahill, one of Jannik’s coaches, said after the win. "He needed that win today. So he knew the importance of closing this one out when he had the opportunities."

In a display of good sportsmanship, Jannik thanked Carlos and remarked about his skills on the court. "Thank you for the player you are," he told Carlos. "It's so difficult to play against you."