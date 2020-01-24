We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Jasmin's Sister From '90 Day Fiance' Has an Impressive Career She Has Worked Hard For

Jasmin Lahtinen and Blake Abelard might not have as much drama as some of the other couples on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, but they have proved that they have plenty of chemistry. The only problem is that Jasmin isn't a fan of Blake’s lifestyle and she’d rather spend time with her sister. And after she showed up at her sister Janet Lahtinen’s impressive Los Angeles apartment, fans may be wondering what Jasmin’s sister’s job is and how she affords such a seemingly lavish lifestyle.

Jasmin's sister's job on '90 Day Fiancé' is similar to hers.

Jasmin explained in her first 90 Day Fiancé episode that she’s a model. And although she can’t work in the United States just yet, that seems to be her goal, at least part-time, once she and Blake are married. Like Jasmin, Janet seems to be deep in the world of Instagram modeling and influencing. She has more than 20,000 followers and most of her photos look carefully posed and show her in different spots all over the world, from Las Vegas to the Canary Islands.