A Famous TikTok Doctor Has Been Accused of Harassment in a $45 Million Suit

In a lawsuit filed on Feb. 26, Campbell is accused by a former co-worker of inappropriate touching and sexual harassment. The accusations come from a social worker who used to work alongside Campbell at the VA Medical Center in Portland. The lawsuit alleges that the harassment happened from January to March of last year, and Campbell's current employer, Oregon Health & Science University, is also being sued.

During one specific incident on March 12 of last year, the suit alleges that Campbell "snuck up quietly behind plaintiff and without plaintiff's express or implied consent," proceeded to press his erection against her.

Following the incident, Campbell said that he should've asked permission before doing that in a text message after he was confronted by the plaintiff.