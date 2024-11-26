Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jason Statham Isn't Married but Has a Fiancé and Once Had a Fling with Kristen Cavallari Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been together since 2009. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 26 2024, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Have you seen Jason Statham’s soon-to-be-wife? When we say he snagged himself a good one, we’re not exaggerating. Jason, 57, has been with the same woman, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 37, for over a decade, and she’s an absolute stunner. A model who’s been featured on the covers of Vogue and Porter and worked with major brands like Calvin Klein and Nensi Dojaka, Rosie has a serious track record in the modeling world.

So, when rumors surfaced about something going on (romantically, that is) between Jason and The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari, fans got a little nervous. Here’s the breakdown of Jason's relationship and the truth behind the drama with Kristin.

Is Jason Statham married?

Jason isn't married yet, but he is engaged to Rosie. The two have been together since 2009, after meeting at a party in London, according to US Weekly. Rosie was 22 at the time, and Jason was 42. They took their relationship a step further when they got engaged in 2016.

In a 2018 interview with Extra, two years after accepting Jason’s proposal, Rosie opened up about their future plans to get married, saying, “I think the time will come. We’ve been so focused on our work for so long.” She also mentioned that they “definitely talk about it” and are “looking forward to that time.” While the two haven’t tied the knot yet, they still seem very happy together.

So, what's the deal between Jason Statham and Kristen Cavallari?

Jason has clearly been a one-man woman for a while now, so when a video surfaced of Kristen Cavallari and her friend Justin Anderson playing the TikTok "Suspect Challenge" while jogging down the road, it caught attention. When it was Justin's turn, he said, "Suspect's hottest hookup that she's never told anybody about was with Jason Statham," to which Kristen laughed and blurted out, "Oh my God, Justin!"

Apparently, Jason and Kristen actually did date, a source familiar with the relationship revealed to US Weekly, calling it a "full-on relationship." However, Kristen "was in her 20s at that time" (she's now 37), and the brief relationship lasted about six months while the Fast and Furious actor was living in Los Angeles. So, it's very likely Kristen's time with Jason happened before he and Rosie got together.

Just days after news of Kristen’s past relationship with Jason hit the headlines, an insider spilled the tea to Daily Mail, saying, "The relationship with Kristen was so long ago that Jason has nothing to say about it." They went on to add, "He doesn't have it on his radar whatsoever. They aren't really paying attention to it," presumably referring to Jason and Rosie. And the final mic-drop moment? The insider declared, "At the end of the day, Rosie is with Jason. She is unfazed by his exes."

Jason Statham and Rosie aren't just engaged. They also share two kids!