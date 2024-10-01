Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Milo Ventimiglia's Wife, Jarah Mariano, Embarked on Her Modeling Career at Just 15 Years Old Milo Ventimiglia's wife announced on Sept. 30, 2024 that the couple is expecting their first child. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 1 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@jarahm

Actor Milo Ventimiglia is known for keeping his personal life private, but every now and then, bits and pieces emerge. Milo quietly wed Jarah Mariano in 2023, though their marriage didn’t become public until October of that year. In late September 2024, Jarah shared what appeared to be a heartfelt anniversary tribute to her husband and “best friend,” possibly hinting that they tied the knot around that same time the previous year.

Fast forward to October 2024, and Milo and Jarah are now expecting their first child. On Sept. 30, 2024, Jarah took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a post announcing that there’s a "baby on board." The photo shows her floating on a surfboard in the waters of Hawaii, cradling her growing baby bump. Fans were quite thrilled, with one commenting, “Milo is going to be a dad,” though some are now curious as to who Milo’s wife is. We've got all the details!

Milo Ventimiglia's wife, Jarah Mariano, is a model and business owner.

Born and raised on the island of Kauai, Milo's wife, Jarah, began her modeling career at the young age of 15, according to her Next Management Los Angeles bio. Standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, Jarah’s career quickly took off after being scouted, making her the face of iconic brands like MAC, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Her accomplishments don’t stop there. Jarah has graced the pages of top magazines like SELF, Elle, Vanity Fair, and Taiwan Vogue. She even landed a coveted spot on the cover of the 2008 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Today, Jarah is not only represented by Next Management Los Angeles, but also by Elite Model Management NYC and Miami.

Milos wife, Jarah Mariano, is also the founder of a fragrance brand, H I N A + K ū | Hawai'i.

Jarah Mariano founded the luxury fragrance brand H I N A + K ū | Hawai'i, offering 1.7 oz bottles priced at $123. The brand blends modern designs with traditional Hawaiian values to create scents that evoke the sensory beauty of the islands.

According to the company's website, the name "Hina" is inspired by Hawaii's moon goddess, while "Kū" represents the god of war, change, and fishing. This combination reflects a balance of the feminine and masculine feminine energies, making the fragrances "all-inclusive."

Per her Instagram bio, Jarah is also the founder of the Makalapua Fund, a nonprofit organization with a mission to foster an "equitable and vibrant Hawai‘i where all of our island communities thrive."

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah are expecting their first child.

Milo, 47, and Jarah, 39, shared the exciting news at the end of September 2024 that they are expecting their first child. Since the couple has kept much of their relationship out of the public eye, it’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together.

