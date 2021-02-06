Is 'Hache' Star Javier Rey Single or Taken?

While there's no doubt that this heartthrob has young ladies clamoring after him, many who've added the Liar actor to their crush list are wondering whether the Spanish star is single, taken, or married.

When it comes to Spanish shows and their men these days, everyone seems to be obsessed with Javier Rey, the actor perhaps best known for the Netflix series Hache, as well as Cocaine Coast and Velvet.

Put another way, does Javier Rey have a wife right now? Keep reading while we investigate.

Does Javier Rey have a wife?

Javier was married for a decade to another Spanish actress, Iris Díaz, who has starred in films like El comisario and Amar en tiempos revueltos. The Spanish thespians dated for five years before tying the knot, and in 2018, the stars had a son, Lucas, who recently celebrated his third birthday.

It's not exactly known why Javier and Iris broke up after 15 years as a couple, but these days, the notoriously private Hache star is in a relationship with another Netflix star: Cable Girls actress Blanca Suárez. Together, the new couple act opposite each other in a recently released film, El verano que vivimos, based on the real 1998 story of a journalist who travels throughout Spain and finds love as she discovers the entire Iberian peninsula.

As for Blanca, like her new boyfriend, the Cable Girls star also recently came out of a relationship. The The Skin I Live In actress was linked to fellow actor Mario Casas (Cross the Line, The Paramedic) for nearly two years, and many Spanish outlets found it shocking that they had broken up, even going so far as to call her present relationship with Javier surprising. Like with Javier and his ex, neither Mario nor Blanca are especially gossipy, so it's hard to say why that union dissolved after a year and a half.

But the past is in the past! And Javier and Blanca seem to be really happy together today. It turns out that before working together on El verano que vivimos, the Spanish actors had already starred in a project opposite each other. As a matter of fact, the two collaborated on 2016's television miniseries Lo que escondían sus ojos, which translates roughly to "What Their Eyes Were Hiding," and tells the story of the clandestine love between Ramón Serrano Súñer and the Marquise de Llanzol.

Although Javier is usually exceptionally private about his personal life, he's even been sharing photos of Blanca on his social media page, which leads us to believe that the gorgeous couple is still going strong. Likewise, Blanca has been posting some adorable snaps of her boo in promotional photos for their newest movie, and even offered up some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at what it was like to film.