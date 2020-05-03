Is Jay Cutler In Kelly Henderson's Photo? Fans Think It's His Beaded Bracelet

Less than a week after Jay and Kristin announced their split, Kelly shared a photo to Instagram that raised the eyebrows of Very Cavallari fans. The shot featured the celebrity beauty maven drinking next to an unidentified man's arm — with both she and the man wearing brightly-colored beaded bracelets.

Fans with a keen eye immediately noticed the bracelets in Kelly's photo and connected the dots to Jay, who often wears similar beaded bracelets.

One Instagram follower commented, "I don't know whats worse, if it's him or if you want us to think it is him but it's really not."

Another person chimed in with, "Wether it's him or not, what a *unty thing to do."

Yet another person wrote, "If this isn't Jay you're thirsty. If it is ... yikes."

Check it out for yourself.