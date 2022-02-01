Jazz Jennings Is off to College Again in the Season 7 Finale of 'I Am Jazz'

Jazz does both of those things. And, toward the end of the season, she gets her re-acceptance letter to Harvard. It's an exciting moment for her, even if her mom, Jeanette Jennings, isn't so sure her youngest child is ready to be off on her own.

To be fair, there is a scene in the season when Jazz calls her mom from the grocery store because she is a little lost on what to buy. But Jazz is also in her early twenties and still figuring things out like her peers.