Fox News Personality Jeanine Pirro Had a Tumultuous Relationship With Her Ex
Jeanine Pirro had a difficult marriage, but she's now single.
If you want to guess where the next official inside the Trump administration is going to come from, the best place to start is Fox News. President Trump announced on May 8 that he would be appointing Jeanine Pirro as the top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., plucking yet another host from the network.
Following the news that Pirro would be joining the Trump administration, many want to know more about her personal life, including whether she's married. Here's what we know.
Is Jeanine Pirro married?
Pirro is not currently married, but she was once, to a man named Albert Pirro. The couple had two children together, but the relationship between them was clearly quite bumpy. Like Jeanine, Albert was also an attorney.
In the late 1990s, Albert was accused of fathering a child out of wedlock before the two of them had had children, and paternity tests meant that he was eventually forced to start making child support payments.
Shortly thereafter, Albert was indicted on one count of conspiracy, four counts of tax evasion, and 28 counts of filing a false tax return for hiding more than $1 million in personal income as business expenses over the course of almost a decade. A jury eventually found him guilty of 23 of those charges, and he ultimately served 17 months in prison after being released early for good behavior.
The two of them finally separated in 2007 after a marriage that was clearly filled with tumult and at least one instance of infidelity. Their divorce was finalized in 2013, but even though they are no longer together, Trump gave Albert a pardon in 2021 at the end of his first term.
Jeanine, meanwhile, has been a fervent of Trump through both of his administration and now has a new job.
Jeanine Pirro is now inside the Trump administration.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he would be appointing Pirro to as the lead federal prosecutor in Washington.
"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions," he wrote.
For the moment, it's unclear what this will mean for Pirro's Fox News show, although it seems unlikely that she'll be able to fill both roles for a number of reasons.
It's also unclear if he plans to eventually appoint her to the position permanently, or whether she is just supposed to fill the role on an interim basis.
Pirro does hail from a legal background, although her appearances on Fox News of late suggest that she is not the kind of sober-minded attorney you might want for this kind of job. She has certainly been an ardent supporter of Trump's for years, and in an administration that values loyalty above everything else, that may have been what ultimately sealed the deal.