What Was the Cause of Death of Tennessee Rep. Jeff Burkhart? Details

In addition to his political career, Jeff Burkhart was also a member of the Clarksville Fire Department and an owner of a local construction company.

The state of Tennessee was shocked to learn the news that state Rep. Jeff Burkhart had passed away after serving multiple terms. Following his death, questions began to arise regarding the Republican’s passing.

Has Jeff Burkhart’s cause of death been revealed, or has the information still not been released publicly? Find out the details.

What was Jeff Burkhart’s cause of death?

On Friday, Nov. 14, it was announced that Tennessee Rep. Jeff Burkhart had died, according to Tennessee Lookout. However, as of now, no cause of death has been announced for the two-term Republican who served as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 2022 until his death. He was found dead in his home by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office around 7 a.m. local time. Authorities said that Jeff likely passed away overnight before being found on Friday morning.

In addition to his political career, Jeff was also a member of the Clarksville Fire Department and an owner of a local construction company.

Following Jeff’s death, the Republican House Caucus released a statement acknowledging his career and contributions. “Rep. Burkhart’s life of public service — from his years with the Clarksville Fire Department and his time on the Clarksville City Council to his work in the General Assembly — reflected his unwavering commitment to community, faith, and the values that bring Tennesseans together,” the statement read.

“His leadership on infrastructure improvements, education, public safety, and support for working families will leave a lasting impact on our state,” the statement continued.

Additional statements about Jeff’s passing rolled in from various politicians.

Chair of the Democratic House Caucus, Rep. John Ray Clemons, also offered heartfelt words after Jeff’s death was announced. “We’ve lost a beloved member of our legislative family,” he said in a statement shared with Tennessee Lookout. “Rep. Burkhart was an exemplary public servant and champion for the families of Montgomery County. He touched many lives with his service and will be dearly missed by all in our State Capitol.”

Per WSMV, the Tennessee GOP also released a statement offering condolences to Jeff’s family and highlighting his accomplishments. “The Tennessee House Republican Caucus is deeply saddened by the passing of our dear colleague, State Rep. Jeff Burkhart of District 75. He served with dedication, humility, and a genuine love for the people of Montgomery County and the great state of Tennessee,” their statement began.

“Rep. Burkhart’s life of public service—from his years with the Clarksville Fire Department and his time on the Clarksville City Council to his work in the General Assembly — reflected his unwavering commitment to community, faith, and the values that bring Tennesseans together,” the state GOP continued. “His leadership on infrastructure improvements, education, public safety, and support for working families will leave a lasting impact on our state.”