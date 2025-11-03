Distractify
Setti Warren, Former Newton, Mass. Mayor, Died at 55 — Details on His Cause of Death

The politician was a beloved member of his community as well as a husband and father.

What Was Setti Warren’s Cause of Death? Everything To Know
Former Newton, Mass. mayor Setti Warren was a prominent member of the Massachusetts political scene, and made history while doing so. From 2010 to 2018, he served as the first Black popularly elected mayor to serve as the state's mayor. Warren also continued to serve his community after his time as mayor ended, serving as the Executive Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy and the Director of the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Harvard Kennedy School.

In November 2025, Massachusetts residents mourned Warren's loss when it was announced he passed away at the age of 55.

Here's everything to know about his cause of death and the legacy he left behind.

(l-r): Setti Warren's son and Setti Warren
What was Setti Warren's cause of death?

As of this writing, Warren's official cause of death is unknown. According to Boston news station WCVB5, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller confirmed that he died in his Massachusetts home on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. The news of his death was also confirmed by Harvard Kennedy School, where Warren also worked for a time as the director of the Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

"It's with profound sadness we share that Setti Warren, Director of the Institute of Politics, has passed away," the school wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account. "Setti was a beloved member of our community, and we're devastated by this heartbreaking news."

While Fuller couldn't share what led to his Warren's death, the mayor confirmed that Warren's death was "unexpected."

(l-r): Setti Warren's daughter, Abigail, son John, Setti Warren, and his wife Elizabeth Tasker "Tassy" Plummer
Setti Warren leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth Tasker "Tassy" Plummer.

Warren's death was undoubtedly heartbreaking for the family he built while he was alive. Before he died, he married Elizabeth Tasker "Tassy" Plummer, in 2006. Tassy was Warren's second marriage, and they reportedly bonded over growing up in Newton, Mass. The couple's wedding included appearances from then-Senator Barack Obama and included John Kerry as Warren's groomsman.

Warren and his wife went on to become parents of their two children, Abigail and John. The family often appeared on the politician's personal social media handles, including an August 2022 baseball outing they attended as a family.

"We’re all in on the boys at Fenway today," Warren captioned a snap of his family at the game. "Will not give up!"

According to another official statement on its website, Harvard's staff expressed heartfelt condolences to Tassy and her and Warren's children/

"Our hearts go out to Setti’s wife Tassy, children Abigail and John, and all those who knew and loved him," the statement read. "He was an extraordinary person and leader, a pillar of our community, and he will be dearly missed."

In addition to Harvard, several of Warren's fellow Massachusetts lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark and Jake Auchincloss, mourned his loss via social media.

