Some Virginians Want to Know Why Glenn Youngkin Chose Not to Run for Governor in 2025 Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected as governor of Virginia in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 3 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET

The presidential election in the United States might be one with results that the entire country watches with bated breath, but each state has its own elections that residents look forward to at other intervals. So, ahead of the 2025 governor election in Virginia, some Virginians were confused about why sitting Gov. Glenn Youngkin is not running again.

Some states have different laws regarding how many terms, and how many consecutive terms, a governor can serve before they have reached their limit. When it comes to Youngkin and his future in politics in Virginia, it all boils down to the state's specific laws about when he can and cannot make another bid for the governor seat.

Why is Glenn Youngkin not running for governor?

Youngkin was elected as Virginia's governor in 2022. According to Article 5, Section 1 of Virginia state law, a governor is not eligible to run for the seat or hold office in that same role in the term immediately following the one they already held. Because Youngkin served as governor for his four-year term beginning in 2022, he was not eligible to run again in the 2025 election.

Per Georgetown University Law Center, a governor can skip a term and then run again for the same office. That means Youngkin can potentially run for governor after the four-year term for the governor who serves after him is up. Whether or not Youngkin has decided to run again in the future isn't immediately clear, however.

The New York Times reported that Youngkin is seen as a potential Republican candidate for the 2028 presidential election. Youngkin has not formally announced plans to run for president after his tenure as Virginia's governor is over. Though it could be his next potential role in politics instead of seeking another bid for governor in the future.

Glenn Youngkin has been vocal about support for Donald Trump.

During Youngkin's time as governor of Virginia, he was open about his support of Trump and Trump's decisions across the board. In March 2025, Youngkin wrote about Trump's decisions for the U.S. in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter). In response, other users and political activists commented in the thread to claim Youngkin is just after Trump's support any way he can get it.

"America is back. Promises made, promises kept," Youngkin posted at the time. "Last night, President Trump reported on his historic first 6-weeks. Commonsense prevails. A secure border, energy dominance, driving out fraud, waste and abuse in the federal government, Israeli hostages freed, boys out of girls sports, catching terrorists and violent criminals, massive investment in America. Yes, America is back."