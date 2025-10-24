Former Alabama Quarterback A.J. McCarron Launches Lieutenant Governor Campaign “I learned leadership under Coach Saban,” A.J. McCarron said. By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 24 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

A.J. McCarron is shifting from the football field to the campaign trail. The former University of Alabama quarterback announced on Oct. 23, 2025, that he is entering politics by running for lieutenant governor of Alabama in the 2026 election. A.J. is endorsed by many fans for his sports legacy, and now frames his political platform around conservative values, faith, and leadership roots in Alabama.

He officially declared in a YouTube video that his time under Coach Nick Saban at Alabama taught him leadership that applies beyond sports, and his life in Alabama with his wife, Katherine, and their sons deepens his ties to the state. In the announcement, he cited the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a moment that prompted him to “get off the sidelines” in public service.

Source: Instagram A.J. McCarron and his wife, Katherine.

A.J. McCarron is running for lieutenant governor of Alabama.

A.J. may not have previously held public office, but he brings a high-profile name and outsider branding to a crowded Republican primary for lieutenant governor. The 2026 primary in Alabama is set for May 19, 2026. He joins other Republicans, including Secretary of State Wes Allen and Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate, in the race for the open seat being vacated by term-limited Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

A.J. is positioning himself as the candidate who understands teamwork and execution from his football days. “With Coach Tuberville as governor, I’ll be the quarterback who helps pass his conservative, outsider agenda,” he said, referencing U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s prospective run for governor.

He built his leadership brand on and off the field.

Born Sept. 13, 1990, in Mobile, Ala., A.J. led Alabama to back-to-back national championships in 2012 and 2013. He later played in the NFL and the UFL. Now settled in Alabama with his family, he says he’s ready to turn that discipline into politics, citing faith and moral conviction as part of his platform.

Source: Instagram A.J. with two of his sons.

His announcement video emphasized Alabama’s conservative and cultural values, which he says are under “attack from every direction.” The reference to Charlie Kirk’s assassination marks a strategy to tie his campaign to broader national conservative narratives rather than just regional politics. The reaction to the announcement has been mixed, with people on both sides voicing their opinions.

Fans of the former Alabama quarterback are divided about his switch to politics.

Online many are supporting the former athlete to jump into the race. However, other are not yet convinced he has what it takes to be lieutenant governor of Alabama. "A.J. registered to vote only 3 days ago…he hasn’t done his civic duty to cast a ballot at any time in the past. Real concerned citizen isn’t he? Just another opportunist…," one person wrote on X.

🚨BREAKING: Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron just announced his run for Lt. Governor of Alabama, inspired by the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk. A political outsider stepping up, could this be a game-changer for the 2026 midterms? pic.twitter.com/ohJcyDxDrE — 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) October 23, 2025 Source: X