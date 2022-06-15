It Looks Like AEW's Jeff Hardy Is Permanently Suspended Following a DUI Arrest

Sadly, this is not Hardy's first DUI. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported this was his "third DUI offense within the last 10 years," per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). In his home state of North Carolina, Hardy was arrested in 2018 and again 2019. The outlet also referenced his July 2019 arrest for public intoxication.

The FHP's report stated Hardy was "swerving all over the roadway, failing to maintain (his) lane." The incident occurred on Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 109. Authorities also reported that Hardy didn't immediately pull over when asked.