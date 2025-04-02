'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Has Two Siblings, And You Might Recognize One of Them Jeff's brother Brent isn't likely to score any hosting gigs from his acting ability. By Ivy Griffith Published April 2 2025, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: CBS, Instagram / @jeffprobst

Fans of Survivor know host Jeff Probst as well as any fandom can know a television host. He has stood strong at the head of the franchise for over two decades, becoming a vital fixture at the heart of the show.

Of course, that doesn't mean people know much about Jeff himself when the cameras are off. He's a fairly private person off the set of Survivor, lending to an air of mystery. We do know that he was born in Kansas and that he has two brothers. Here's what we know about those brothers and the viral moment that turned a typically stoic Jeff into an emotional father.

Here's what we know about Jeff Probst's two siblings.

Jeff was born on Nov. 4, 1961, in Wichita, Kans. He was the oldest of three sons, born to parents Jerry and Barbara Probst. After graduating from high school in 1979, he attended Seattle Pacific University briefly before leaving college to pursue a career in the world of television. One of his brothers joined him on that journey.

Jeff's younger brother, Scott Probst, has worked with him on Survivor over the years. He has worked on dozens of episodes, serving as a camera assistant and grip, along with being a video engineer, per his IMDb page. Scott's IMDb page also credits him for working on Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight (2010), Medal of Honor: European Assault (2005), and Medal of Honor: Rising Sun (2003), but his social media presence is all but non-existent.

The other Probst brother, Brent, is also low-key online. But one video shared to Jeff's Instagram shows the family playfully engaging in a Survivor board game. In the video, Brent attempts to imitate his brother's role as host, failing to capture Jeff's flair for the dramatic. A disappointed Jeff shakes his head over his brother's acting. While Brent won't likely get any hosting gigs from the video, it was a heartwarming moment between brothers.

One particular 'Survivor' moment showed a kindler, gentler, Jeff.

That's not the only heartwarming moment Jeff is known for, however. A moment between two players on Survivor Season 48 brought Jeff to tears, a first in the show's history.

Eva Erickson, an autistic contestant who had kept her neurodivergence under wraps, was struggling to complete a team challenge. She managed to pull out a win at the last moment, but the cascading emotions of the moment got to her, and she began hyperventilating and sobbing. Enter: Joe Hunter.

Eva had previously disclosed her autism to Joe and asked him to help her ground herself if she had a meltdown. Jeff encouraged Joe to break the fourth wall and step over to aid Eva, first helping ground her with hand pressure and then hugging her to reassure her as her sobs quieted. The moment brought Jeff to tears, something he is not prone to.

