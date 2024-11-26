Home > News > Politics Fighter Pilot Jeff Witt Balances His Career With Being a Devoted Husband and Father Jeff Witt has been married to his wife, Courtney, since July 2016. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 26 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: X / @newsmax

On November 25, fighter pilot and decorated combat veteran Jeff Witt announced his candidacy for Florida's 1st congressional district, the seat formerly held by Matt Gaetz. According to Fox News Digital, the Republican pledged to tackle inflation, secure borders, and strengthen the military while supporting Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

Jeff Witt, who is currently serving as a policy advisor on the Trump-Vance Presidential transition team, told the outlet his "dedication to service extends to the community in which my family and I live." Speaking of his family, is Jeff Witt married? Here’s everything you need to know.

So, is Jeff Witt married?

As it turns out, yes — Jeff Witt is married. He and his wife, Courtney Witt (née Wahle), tied the knot on July 1, 2016, according to their wedding registry.

The couple tends to keep their personal lives private, and they have managed to maintain a relatively low profile over the years. However, it appears that their relationship remains strong, as they recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary!

Jeff and Courtney have four kids together.

Since exchanging vows, Jeff and Courtney have built a growing family, becoming the proud parents of four young kids. Their kids are Joan, who is 6; Kirby, 5; Grace, 3; and their youngest, Charlie, who is just 8 months old.

The family of six calls Niceville, Fla., home, where they enjoy a close-knit community and a peaceful lifestyle. There, Jeff is actively involved in his local church and even teaches his and Courtney's children's Sunday school.

Jeff has earned endorsements from top former Trump officials.

Although Donald Trump has endorsed Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, for the congressional seat, Jeff Witt has already earned the backing of several prominent figures from the Trump administration. Among them is former Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, who has expressed strong support for Jeff's candidacy.

"Jeff Witt is a patriot and a staunch supporter of President Trump and his America First agenda," Robert told Fox News Digital. "As the former Secretary of Veterans Affairs under President Trump, I know that Jeff's mission will always be to put warriors first. I am honored to give Jeff my full endorsement." Robert went on to emphasize that Jeff embodies the values that are essential for strong leadership, saying he "stands for the right things — family and freedom."

pic.twitter.com/hVyxTJkRDY — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, former director of the Air National Guard Lt. Gen. (ret.) Stanley Clarke also praised Jeff's qualifications. He even claimed that there's "no one better than Jeff Witt to represent Florida's 1st congressional district." Jeff previously served under Stanley, who described him as "an amazing father, husband, and officer who has dedicated his life to serving this great country. ... A true American patriot who will serve Americans with honor and distinction."