Gibson Hit Trump Guitars With a Cease and Desist — Who Makes the Guitars? Several varieties of the guitars have already sold out. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 26 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET

Since long before he was one of the most popular politicians in America, Donald Trump has been selling merchandise that is emblazoned with his name. The latest venture to take advantage of a Trump connection is Trump Guitars, which feature American flags and bald eagles. Some of them have also been signed by the former and future president.

The company has been served with a cease and desist letter from Gibson, one of the world's biggest guitar manufacturers. Following news of the cease and desist, many wanted to learn more about who manufactured the guitars. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Who is the manufacturer behind Trump Guitars?

We don't know exactly who is making Trump Guitars, but it seems clear that it is not a major guitar company. The Trump Guitars website states simply that the guitars were “custom designed and developed by a Veteran-owned company with the help of a master luthier.” The site also says that the guitars were “manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international.”

It's also unclear how involved Trump himself is with the company, and whether he himself is making any money from the sale of these guitars. The website notes that these guitars are the only ones “officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump," so it's clear that he at least saw the guitars and signed some of them. The guitars are both acoustic and electric and range in price from $1,250 to $1,500. The ones with Trump's signature range from $10,250 to $11,500.

Gibson has issued a cease and desist against the company.

Trump Guitars made news after Gibson issued a cease and desist against the company claiming that their electric guitar infringed on the company's trademark for the "iconic Les Paul body shape." Trump is not a target of the letter, but it's clear that Gibson does not want that shape, which has become so crucial to the company's overall brand, to be associated with politics.

I am a guitarist. Thing that are cheaper and better than Trump's $10,000 guitar:

1. Fender Stratocaster

2. Gibson Les Paul

3. Martin Legacy Acoustic pic.twitter.com/3oTLtsyUoR — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) November 23, 2024 Source: Twitter/@DeaconBlues0

Although we don't know whether Trump is making money off of the guitars, he took the time to promote them on Truth Social on Nov. 20. "Coming Soon! The Limited Edition '45' Guitar. Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed!" he wrote on the platform in between posts in which he announced who he was nominating to various cabinet posts.

In addition to a bald eagle and an American flag, the guitars also feature Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan as well as the number "45," which refers to Trump's first presidency. Some of the body styles are already out of stock, and it's unclear whether the cease and desist will keep more from being made.