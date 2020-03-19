Jenna Bush Hager Taking Time off From 'Today Show' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The last time we saw Jenna on the Today Show was Friday, March 13. At this time, she's not made it clear on whether not she's coming back to the show, and if she is, we do not know her return date as of now. However, the fact that Hoda said "a couple of days" gives us hope that she'll be back soon.

Hoda has really been stepping up in her place, co-hosting nearly every hour of Today. On March 16 and March 17, she co-hosted Hoda & Jenna with her early hour co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie.