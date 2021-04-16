Yes, Mr. Marbles Is Still Alive — An Update on Jenna Marbles' Dogs

Since posting her goodbye video in June 2020, Jenna Marbles has not returned to the internet. The former YouTube veteran had originally grown her following with raunchy, scripted comedy videos, but by the time she ended her tenure on the site, her content had shifted to focus more on odd crafts and videos about her four dogs.

Jenna and Julien's four dogs round out their happy family, but without Jenna's regular dog content, some fans are wondering how the dogs are doing now.

Recently her partner of eight years Julien Solomita announced on a Twitch stream that he and Jenna are engaged ! Members of the Dink Fam congratulated the happy couple (though they're sad they won't see Jenna try to DIY her own wedding dress).

Marbles has been with the Dink Fam since the beginning of Jenna's channel, and the fanbase is very attached to his well-being.

Fortunately, since there has been no news of Marbles' passing from Julien or Jenna, then it's safe to assume that he's alive and well — or, as well as he can be.

In many of Jenna's videos, Marbles would appear to be completely unaware of what was happening around him, often looking off in the distance with his tongue hanging out of the side of his mouth. Even when prompted by Jenna and Julien with treats, he no longer had the attention span to do tricks.

Jenna's first and oldest dog, Mr. Marbles, has often been the source of some worry for fans. At 12, the absent-minded chihuahua is the subject of a long-running joke within the fanbase about his mortality.

How are Peach, Kermit, and Bunny doing?

The rest of Jenna and Julien's dogs are in the Greyhound family. Both Kermit and Peach are Italian Greyhounds, while Bunny is a rescue Greyhound they adopted in 2019. In an update video about the dogs on his channel, Julien said that Bunny has continued to adjust to her surroundings well, and the once very timid dog has grown to be more confident.

"She has improved like insane amounts, even since the last time you guys have seen her in a video," Julien said. "She's getting more and more confident and comfortable... She's just becoming such a great, amazing, confident doggy." He said she is still often spooked by little things, which is to be expected since they are uncertain of her life before they adopted her, though he said many of her little triggers are improving.

Luckily, it looks like Jenna and her troupe of furry friends are all doing well while offline. In the meantime, Julien has been updating fans as necessary on how Kermit, Marbles, Peach, and Bunny are doing, and those who follow his Twitch streams get the most up-to-date information on the dogs.