Jenna Marbles Is Engaged, and Her Fiancé Is Already Showing off the Ring

The only logical way for internet personalities to announce their engagement was via livestream, and that's exactly why Julien chose to do. In a stream on Twitch, he said that he was very excited about the engagement.

“I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. We are engaged,” he said. “I’m very excited. It feels good to get the words out because I wanted to tell you for a while but I didn’t because it was giving me anxiety."