'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Jennifer Aydin's Husband Is a Millionaire Doctor

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Jennifer Aydin's Husband Is a Millionaire DoctorBy Chris Barilla
Feb. 9 2022, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
If you're a fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, odds are that you're very familiar with one of its biggest stars, Jennifer Aydin. And if you're aware of who Jennifer is, you more than likely also know a fair bit about her husband, Bill Aydin. The duo have been a constant fixture on the hit reality show for some time now and have exposed millions of viewers to the nuances of their private life.
While RHONJ fans are probably very aware of the details of Bill and Jennifer's marriage, what do we know about the former's financial status? Keep reading to learn more about Jennifer's husband, his net worth, and other tidbits about the couple's private life.
What is Jennifer Aydin's husband, Bill Aydin's net worth?
Although Jennifer is the actual star of RHONJ, Bill certainly has come to play a huge role in the reality series. As a result, fans have been able to gather a few key facts about who he is. Here are all of the known details regarding Bill's finances.
Bill Aydin
Plastic Surgeon, Reality Television Star
Net worth: $3 million
Bill Aydin is an American plastic surgeon and reality personality known for his successful northern New Jersey practice as well as his appearances on RHONJ alongside his wife, Jennifer Aydin.
Birthyear: 1978
Birthplace: Istanbul, Turkey
Birth name: Nebil Bill Aydin
Marriages: Jennifer Aydin (2002–present)
Children: Daughters Gabriella, 14, and Olivia, 9; and sons Justin, 17, Jacob, 12, and Christian, 10
Education: The University of California, Berkeley; New York Medical College
Bill Aydin is a well-regarded plastic surgeon.
Aside from being on reality TV, Bill is actually at the top of the plastic surgery field. After graduating from UC Berkeley and New York Medical College, he took on a general surgery residency at Saint Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in New York City. He then held a plastic surgery residency at the Wayne University Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Mich., as well as a burn-surgery fellowship at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.
Now with many years of experience under his belt, the esteemed physician is a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, vetted by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.
Bill specializes in body contouring and aesthetic cosmetic surgery and has over ten years of experience in the field.
On top of that, Bill is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the New Jersey Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons. His office is located in Paramus, N.J., and serves the entire surrounding area, as well as clients from elsewhere who travel to receive his care.
Outside of his own practice, Bill holds some other prestigious titles in the medical world. These include being named as an Assistant Professor of Surgery at New York Medical College and taking on the role of attending surgeon at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.