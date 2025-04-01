How Many Kids Does Jennifer Lawrence Have? She Values Her Privacy Where She Can Get It Jennifer Lawrence married her husband in 2019. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 1 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

She might always be Katniss Everdeen to some, but Jennifer Lawrence has done a good job in keeping her home life private and separate from her professional career. So call her whatever fictional character you need to in order to follow her career, but when it comes to Jennifer Lawrence’s kids and family, that seems to be what’s really important to her.

While some celebrities are open about how many kids they have, what their kids’ names are, and their social security numbers (just kidding, but you get it), Jennifer’s family life is mostly out of the spotlight. She didn't even marry someone in the entertainment industry, perhaps in an effort to keep her home life more "normal" than what it could have been, had she married an A-lister like herself.



How many kids does Jennifer Lawrence have?

Jennifer and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have two kids together. They welcomed their first child, Cy, together in 2022. Then, in 2025, Jennifer gave birth to their second child, though it’s unclear what the baby’s name is. Even Jennifer’s second pregnancy was mostly private, with the actress being spotted out sporadically while sporting a baby bump prior to giving birth.

After she had her first child, Cy, Jennifer shared with Cameron Diaz and Interview Magazine that her values and interests in different roles changed dramatically. Her decisions became more focused on what would work for her as a mom, and what would be worth her time taken away from time spent with her son, in regards to movie roles.

She also spoke about having kids who are born into a lifestyle that might be different from others. "But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them," she said. "The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes."

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband is not in the entertainment business.

Jennifer also shared in her Interview Magazine interview that she tries to live her life like she is "anonymous" when she can. Maybe part of that is because she is married to Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director. Jennifer shared on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast that she and Cooke met in 2018 through friends, and from there, they clicked. They were married the following year.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney out in Los Angeles for the first time today since announcing her pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/csHVEGtII6 — Jennifer Lawrence Center (@JLawrenceCenter) October 20, 2024