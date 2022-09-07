Jennifer Lawrence Admits That Politics Have Caused a Rift Between Herself and Her Parents

Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky with a staunchly Republican family, Jennifer went with the flow, but her views changed at the age of 16 after watching an episode of NBC's 30 Rock starring Tina Fey as Liz Lemon.

While not completely in Hillary Clinton’s camp, Jennifer admits the election broke her heart “because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.”