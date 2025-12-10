Podcast Host Jennifer Welch Is Facing Backlash After Calling Erika Kirk a "Grifter" — Her Full Comments She also said Charlie was racist and homophobic. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 10 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA; Instagram/@mizzwelch

Host of the liberal podcast I've Had It, Jennifer Welch, is facing backlash from conservatives after commenting on Erika Kirk, the widow of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk. Jennifer was responding to an interview that Erika did with the New York Times, where she spoke about New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, Erika heavily implied that women in New York are forsaking marriages and children and replacing them with the government. "I think there’s a tendency, especially when you live in a city like Manhattan, where, again, you are so career-driven, and you almost look to the government as a form of replacement for certain things, relationship-wise, even," Erika said, per Newsweek. Here's how Jennifer responded.

Source: IHIP News

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Welch called Erika Kirk a "grifter" who "weaponizes her gender to demean women."

Jennifer, speaking directly to Erika, said she is "an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women, and you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself." She added that Erika should be "kicked to the curb" and said, "She is an absolute grifter — just like Donald Trump and her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was."

Jennifer also said, "For you to prance into Manhattan and lecture women who are abundantly aware of the coattails of which we have ridden … to be able to be heard." Jennifer was responding to the fact that Erika said women in New York City are replacing husbands and children with careers and the government. Erika also said that it was "ironic" that a large percentage of Mamdani's voters were women.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Welch on Erika Kirk: “She is a grifter. Just look at the costume changes. It’s wild. This woman should be kicked to the curb. She is an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentent racist homophobic husband was” pic.twitter.com/GdIOHub9za — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 7, 2025

Although Erika implies that women should have families instead of careers, she herself has a degree and founded a nonprofit before she married Charlie. Jennifer's co-host, Angie Sullivan, said there's more to life than "identifying yourself as someone's wife or someone's mother," per The Independent.

Article continues below advertisement

A spokesperson from Turning Point USA responded to Jennifer's comments.

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet shared in an email to Newsweek: "For Jennifer Welch to call Charlie's widow a 'grifter' is so beneath contempt that it doesn't merit a serious reply." He called Jennifer an "unfortunate soul" who "races to the bottom of depravity and cynicism on nearly every conceivable issue."

Andrew continued, "I would say shame on her, but that would be assuming she has some. I sincerely hope she seeks the help she needs for whatever it is that has made her so profoundly unpleasant."

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users reacted to Jennifer's comments about Erika.

Many of the top posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) are from conservative accounts insulting Jennifer's looks and calling her names. One person said Jennifer is one of the "most unlikeable and despicable people I've ever seen," while another said, "Jealousy is a terrible trait. Jennifer clearly needs to do some soul searching."