Jenny Mollen Posted Some Inappropriate Photos With Her Oldest Son, Calls Him "Toxic" One person wrote, "If a dad did this, he would be reported." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 3 2026, 8:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jennymollen

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of incest and pedophilia. Anyone who is a parent can attest that it's a difficult job, and there's no "right" way to parent, as each child has different needs. That said, there is still a "wrong" way to parent, and many people feel that Jenny Mollen has crossed that line.

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The actress posted some photos with her oldest son on social media, and was immediately met with backlash. Is it justified, though? Or is this just a case of people mom-shaming over perfectly legitimate parenting choices? See the images and her caption to decide for yourself.

Source: Instagram / @jennymollen

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Why Jenny Mollen's photos with her oldest son are controversial.

Jenny has taken to social media to share some thoughts about her 12-year-old son, Sid. She posted two images in which she's in bed, cuddling Sid, alongside a now-deleted caption.

The Instagram images, which have not been deleted with the caption, are now accompanied by a Community Note which says, "Jenny removed the caption for this post. It originally had a pedophilic statement about her son. Original caption: 'Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date.'"

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jennymollen

Even after Jenny deleted the caption, her post remains filled with outraged comments. One person wrote, "Very weird thing to do and post." Another pointed out, "If a dad did this, he would be reported, for sure." Meanwhile, many people suggested, "CPS should be involved."

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While we're all for cuddling and showing affection towards our kids, the photos do come off oddly intimate, and the caption only made things a million times worse. Furthermore, why Jenny would post such a thing publicly — especially when her son is at an age in which his peers would likely mock him for it — remains a complete mystery.

Jenny has doubled down.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jennymollen

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In a confusing method of defense, Jenny decided to blame the public for being the problem and judging her extra harshly due to her marriage ending. Jenny was wed to fellow actor Jason Biggs for nearly two decades, but the couple announced they've split in May, 2026.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Jenny posted an Instagram story accusing the public of "targeting" her in a way that they wouldn't if she were still in a relationship. She wrote, "It's like because I'm getting separated, because I'm not protected by the institution of marriage, I'm suddenly, like, a different kind of target in what I'm posting. Like, this is absolutely jaw-dropping. A photo of me hugging my 12-year-old child is getting ridiculed."

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This isn't the first time Jenny has posted this type of content.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jennymollen

While Jenny's defense is arguably gaslighting the public, it is worth noting that she's posted content like this before. A scroll through her Instagram feed revealed a similar photo posted just over a year ago, captioned, "Nothing to see here, just some mother-son spring break enmeshment."