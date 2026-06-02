Dana White Says White House Gnats Are Already Causing Problems for UFC Freedom 250 Bright lights, flying bugs, and an Octagon on the South Lawn? This patriotic fight card already sounds messy. By Darrell Marrow Updated June 2 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Boardroom

The UFC is preparing for UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, but gnats are already causing a problem. The event takes place on June 14, which lines up with Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. The fight is also part of the larger celebration around America’s 250th birthday, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

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According to ESPN, the UFC event is expected to become the first live professional sporting event on the White House South Lawn. It will also air on CBS and Paramount+. However, some uninvited guests are taking over the property. UFC CEO Dana White has shared his frustration with the gnat problem that the White House cannot seem to control.

Source: Mega

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Why is the White House having a gnat problem?

Dana told Boardroom that he noticed the bug issue after Trump invited him to dinner in the Rose Garden. “Holy s--t,” Dana said while talking about the amount of gnats flying around. He said the bright production lights could make the problem even worse once fighters step inside the Octagon. “When you’re a fighter, think about that lighting grid,” Dana said. “Moths, gnats, and God knows what else.”

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Despite the gnat issue, Dana is excited for the event. He told the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show that the fight will be one of the most unique UFC events of all time. "Anything is possible, and everything is possible for that card," Dana said. "I'm gonna make this one of the greatest events of all time. ... It will be a full card, and it will be the best card we've ever done to date."

Source: Mega

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Could the UFC White House event be canceled?

There are no plans to cancel the UFC event at the White House. As of now, the fight remains scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn. The gnat problem appears to be a production concern, not a shutdown threat.

According to Time, UFC staffers have made multiple planning visits to Washington, D.C., and the UFC is installing temporary seating on the South Lawn. Dana has also said the UFC will cover the cost of the event, not taxpayers. During his sitdown with Time, Dana pushed back against claims that the fight is purely political.

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“You can make anything political if you want to,” Dana said. “I love this country like anybody on the left loves this country. I love this country like anybody on the right loves this country. This is basically me spending a ­s--t­load of money to celebrate the 250th birthday of America, with America and the rest of the world.”