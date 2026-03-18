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Jeremy Boreing’s Net Worth: Inside the Daily Wire Co-Founder’s Wealth

Jeremy Boreing’s empire is growing fast—but the truth about his net worth is shocking.

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Published March 18 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET

What Is Jeremy Boreing’s Net Worth?
Source: Instagram/@jeremyboreing

The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing is launching a new podcast. His weekly show will stream across major platforms, including YouTube, Rumble, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. He plans to cover culture, politics, tech, business, and faith.

Jeremy suggested that the show was a response to conservative-media infighting, saying the “podcast wars” have turned former allies into enemies.

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“It’s the so-called podcast wars, and it’s pitting many people — many people I know personally — against one another and turning former friends and allies into seemingly irreconcilable enemies,” Jeremy said. “The political coalition that ascended Donald Trump to the presidency twice in a decade has been shattered, and the future of the GOP and the MAGA movement seems up for grabs.”

Now, people are digging into Jeremy’s background. Many want to understand how he built his wealth and rose to media prominence.

Jeremy Boreing
Source: Instagram/@jeremyboreing
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What is Jeremy Boreing’s net worth?

According to Axios, Jeremy has a $1 billion net worth. The Daily Wire says Jeremy helped launch the company in 2015 alongside Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson, with an initial $4.7 million investment. The company hit $100 million in annual revenue by early 2022, then finished 2023 with a profit and more than $200 million in top-line revenue.

Jeremy did not start in podcasting or political media. He worked in Hollywood as a filmmaker, writer, and producer before co-founding The Daily Wire. He stepped down as co-CEO in March 2025 to focus on creative projects.

The Daily Wire’s commerce division ultimately generated more than $22 million in 2023, per Axios. In late 2024, Jeremy said the company was on track to exceed $200 million in revenue, with DailyWire+ surpassing 1 million subscribers.

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Jeremy Boreing

The Daily Wire Co-founder

Net worth: $1 billion

Jeremy Boreing is one of the co-founders of The Daily Wire.

Birth name: Jeremy Danial Boreing

Birthdate: February 5, 1979

Birthplace: Slaton, Texas

Spouse: Lindsay Borein

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Jeremy Boreing’s beef with Candance Owens is still brewing.

The other reason Jeremy’s name is back in headlines is Candace Owens. Jeremy played a direct role in bringing Candace to The Daily Wire in 2020, saying at the time that they were “working on a show together” as the company moved operations to Nashville. That relationship ended in March 2024, when Jeremy posted that “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”

The blunt announcement suggested that there was some drama behind the scenes, as Candace was one of the faces of the publication.

Since then, Jeremy has gotten very blunt about that decision, which he says he regrets. “Well, I did hire Candace Owens, so I probably owe some penance for that…But I don’t regret many of our mistakes,” he told Deadline. “I think that part of being an entrepreneur is being comfortable with the idea that there will be mistakes. Even Hall of Fame batters don’t hit the majority of their times at bat. I regret the places where my own cynicism informed my decisions disproportionately.”

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