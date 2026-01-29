Why Did Jeremy Boreing Leave His 'Daily Wire' CEO Role? What Changed After Jeremy Boreing didn't leave The Daily Wire, but he did decide to step down from his role as the co-CEO of the company. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 29 2026, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: X/@JeremyDBoreing

Whenever someone high up in a media company suddenly changes roles, the internet tends to assume the worst. Was there drama? A falling out? Some secret power struggle behind closed doors? That was pretty much the mood online when The Daily Wire announced that Jeremy Boreing was stepping down as co-CEO on March 18, 2025.

Naturally, people started asking the same question: Why did Jeremy Boreing leave his Daily Wire CEO role? Turns out, the answer doesn’t come equipped with any drama. Jeremy made the decision on his own because it was what was best for him. How did people respond? What is he doing now? Keep reading for the details.

Why did Jeremy Boreing leave his Daily Wire CEO role and what he chose to focus on instead?

Jeremy Boreing co-founded Daily Wire alongside Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson, helping grow it into one of the most recognizable conservative media companies. After years in the co-CEO role, Jeremy announced he would step back from daily leadership responsibilities. Rather than leave the company entirely, he transitioned into a role centered on entertainment and creative development.

During an exclusive interview with Deadline, he shared that his new focus included projects like The Pendragon Cycle, a fantasy series that Jeremy has been directing and producing. Creative productions like that require long schedules and a lot of hands-on work, which doesn’t exactly pair well with overseeing the operations of a large media business. Stepping down from the CEO role gave him room to lean into the side of the company he’s most passionate about.

Even after stepping out of the executive seat, Jeremy remains involved with Daily Wire. He continues appearing on the company’s monthly Daily Wire Backstage show and keeps up a presence within the organization. So, even though his official title isn’t the same, his connection and dedication to the company haven’t changed.

Reddit reactions suggested most people weren’t shocked and many even supported his decision.

Over on Reddit, the overall reaction leaned more toward understanding than outrage. Some users said it sounded like Jeremy was simply “following his bliss,” especially given his background in filmmaking and entertainment. Others pointed out that running a fast-growing media company is exhausting and that stepping back didn’t seem all that surprising.

There were also plenty of people who shrugged it off entirely. Several commenters said they didn’t really care one way or the other, noting that leadership changes happen all the time in growing companies. For them, it didn’t feel like a sign of trouble, just a shift in roles. There were a few who joked that as long as Ben Shapiro didn't leave, they were completely unbothered.