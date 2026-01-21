Jeremy Pope Is a Hollywood Hunk, But Is He Dating Anyone? Rumor Has it He Might Be "Doing anything on your own takes a different kind of discipline and practice. Being your own champion and resource." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 21 2026, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For fans of Hollywood stars, there are few topics as intriguing as the relationships their favorite celebrity is embroiled in. Whether it's family drama or romantic intrigue, fans are always eager for more tea on their celebs. But some celebrities just won't spill the tea.

Article continues below advertisement

Take American actor Jeremy Pope, for instance. He's beautiful, he's talented across several different media genres, and he's one of Hollywood's faces of the future. But do we know anything about his dating life? The answer is both "yes" and "no." Here's the scoop.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jeremy Pope dating?

Jeremy has been painted into relationships with several people through the years. Rumors on several outlets have suggested that he's dating model Benjamin Jonathan. However, these rumors remain unconfirmed.

In reality, Jeremy keeps his public life fairly separate from his private life. His social media is laser-focused on his professional image and career, so it doesn't help much in unlocking the mystery that is his personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

While there have been other rumors of possible partners, it's unclear if Jeremy is dating anyone at this time. A playful photo shared to Jeremy's Instagram stories that showed him with producer Ryan Murphy had some questioning if they were in a relationship, but they appear to just be friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy is an icon at the intersection of several important arenas.

Of course, whatever Jeremy's relationship status is, there is no shortage of fans eager to catch his eye. And his fans range across a wide variety of genres, as Jeremy doesn't limit himself solely to acting. In fact, in 2024, he released a record album. It's not his first, but it was a reminder that even while he's starring in Broadway shows and taking his talent to Hollywood, Jeremy's heart is in independent music production.

On May 17, 2024, Jeremy announced on Instagram that he had dropped his most recent singles "U, LOST" and "WHAT I GOTTA DO." In an emotional post, he explained, "I took the time and space I needed to explore my sound as an independent artist. Three and a half years of working on this project." Jeremy added, "Doing anything on your own takes a different kind of discipline and practice. Being your own champion and resource."

Article continues below advertisement

He mused, "I’ve been writing and producing music since I was 13, but putting together a complete body of music that might reflect the whole and broken pieces that are a part of me now was a different kind of challenge. I’m so excited and grateful to begin sharing this music & bringing people into my heart. Sonically and visually." Jeremy is known for his skill on Broadway, his vocal range, and his impeccable fashion sense.