Jeremy Renner Is in Recovery From Two Surgeries After His Snow Plow Accident
Following news that he was injured during a snow plowing incident on New Year's Day, many people are eagerly awaiting more news on actor Jeremy Renner's health. Reports suggested that he was in critical but stable condition following the accident, and more recently, news broke that he had been in surgery on two separate occasions already as a result of the accident.
So, how is the star doing now?
Jeremy is now recovering from a pair of surgeries.
According to reporting in CNN, Jeremy is now in the ICU recovering from two surgeries to repair injuries that were a result of the accident. Jeremy was diagnosed with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries following the accident and was airlifted to a hospital after he was discovered by deputies. The exact nature of Jeremy's injuries and of the accident remain unclear, and may not be totally explained for some time.
How did Jeremy Renner hurt himself?
Jeremy was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after a "weather-related incident" while he was plowing snow in Washoe County outside of Reno, Nev. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded at the scene, saying that Jeremy was the only person injured in the accident and that they had coordinated his transport to a local hospital. The Sheriff's Office hasn't offered any details on how the incident happened, but did say that they were investigating the accident.
The accident came after a period of heavy snow across parts of Nevada, which Jeremy had documented himself on social media. Over the days leading up to the accident, he posted numerous photos and videos showing off just how severe the conditions were where he lived. He even included a video of himself driving a snow plow, which was posted roughly two weeks before the accident.
Following the news that he had been hospitalized, Jeremy's family released a statement thanking everyone involved in getting the actor to safety.
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from his spokesperson read.
“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the statement continued.
Jeremy, who is 51 years old, is currently starring in the Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown, but he's best known to most for his role as Hawkeye in a wide array of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects over the past decade.
The news that Jeremy had been injured led many fans to express their hopes that the actor would have a full recovery.
"Praying so hard for Damar Hamlin and Jeremy Renner tonight Please pray. Prayer is powerful. Please God watch over them. Give them the strength to pull through," one person wrote, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2.
As many on social media have noted, these incidents, along with the death of Ken Block, have started 2023 on something of a sour note. Here's hoping it improves from here, and that Damar and Jeremy have full recoveries.